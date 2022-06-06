Ralph Ash Jackson Obituary

It is with profound sorrow that we share with you the passing of a son of America’s Greatest Generation. Ralph Ash Jackson passed away in the arms of his loving family on 1 June 2022 at the age of 96. Ralph was born on 14 May 1926 in Sheﬃeld, Vermont, to WWI Veteran John Herbert Jackson and his wife, Glenna Sara Ashe.
During WWII, S2C Jackson served aboard the U.S.S St. Paul (CA-73) in the First Division, where he saw action in the Pacific theater, including firing the last Naval salvo of the war on Japan on 9 Aug 1945. Anchored near the U.S.S Missouri in Tokyo Harbor, he witnessed the Japanese Instrument of Surrender signing on 2 Sept 1945.
After the War, Ralph returned to Vermont, where he met a quiet farm girl, Betty Mae Allen Smith. Ralph and Betty were married on 16 May 1950 and went on to have two boys, Danny in 1951 and Rodrick in 1954.
In the 1960s, Ralph and Betty served in the Vermont State Police auxiliary mounted patrol continuing their shared devotion to duty. Ralph and Betty would continue raising their boys alongside the many horses, geese, chickens, pigs, and Holstein dairy cows on the family farm where they met.
In their 72 years of marriage, the couple rarely traveled far from the Kingdom but for the occasional horse show, Odd Fellow’s gathering, or their once-in-a-lifetime vacation to the Pacific Northwest. Always the jester and passionate storyteller, he will be remembered as a Son, Brother, Vermonter, Sailor, Sportsman, Mechanic, Husband, Farmer, Father, Trooper, Odd Fellow, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather. Stern and strong, proud and happy, warm and caring, you will be sorely missed, Jack. We bid you fair winds and following seas, Sailor; you have been properly relieved.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Betty Jackson and sons, Danny (and wife Patricia) Jackson and Rodrick (and wife Debra) Jackson of Sutton, Vermont. Grandchildren Jeremy (and wife Micheline) Jackson of Seattle, Washington, and Joshua Jackson (and partner Cathy Hayes) of Sutton, Vermont. Great-grandchildren Joshua and Olivia Jackson of Seattle, Washington, and Joslynn Jackson of Sutton, Vermont. Siblings Natalie Aldrich and Alfred Jackson of Sutton, Vermont, and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no memorial service at this time. As an expression of sympathy, please send donations to Caledonia Home Health & Hospice or the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Trust Fund.
-Caledonia Home Health & Hospice Northern Counties Health Care 165 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
-Fish and Wildlife Trust Fund Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, 1 National Life Drive, Dewey Building Montpelier, VT 05620
