Ralph C. Avery - Obituary

Ralph C. Avery, 80, of River Road, Bath, N.H., passed away at his home on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Ralph was born in Stoneham, Mass., on Sept. 9, 1940 to Albert H. Avery and Marguerite C. (Burnette) Avery and was raised by his stepmother Jean Avery. Following his high school graduation, Ralph enlisted in the United States Navy in 1959 and was honorably discharged in 1965. On August 8, 1998 he married Valerie Elliott and they made their home together in Bath.
Ralph worked for HM Spencer in Holyoke, Mass., for 42 years; traveling the world, as a brazier within the papermill industry. He retired in 2012 but remained an avid tinkerer, fiddling and fixing anything not working in perfect order.
He was a member of The Knights of Columbus out of Chicopee Massachusetts. Ralph enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and was well known as a great storyteller and jokester. He could strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere, at any time. Ralph was known to always have a couple scratch tickets in one of his pockets, in hopes of finding the big winner, and a handkerchief in the other pocket.
He is survived by his wife, Valerie Avery of Bath; one daughter, Sheila Avery of South Hadley, Mass.; two sons, Patrick Avery and wife Kristen of Bath, N.H., and Joe Avery and wife Lisa of Monroe, N.H.; five grandchildren: Jamie Darby, Jackie Winget, Benjamin Avery, Caitlin Desautels, Caleb Avery; and five great-grandchildren: Kaydence Mckean, Brody Darby, Jacklynn, Cooper and Paisley Chamberlin. He is also survived by two sisters, Gail Avery of Derry and Dawn Avery of Derry; two brothers, Richard Avery of Florida and Skip Avery and wife Noreen of Keene, N.H.
He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Jeanie Avery, and his great-grandchild Owen Mckean.
A private ceremony will be held for the immediate family at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to North Country Home Health and Hospice of Littleton 536 Cottage Street Littleton, NH 03561
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation of Woodsville assisted the family with arrangements.
