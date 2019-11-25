Ralph Dodge - Obituary

Ralph S. Dodge Jr., 95, of South Wheelock, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, November 21, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Ralph was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on April 15, 1924, to Ralph Sr. and Mary (McEachern) Dodge. He proudly served in the Navy during WWII. He started his working career at a young age working on farms, followed by a milk route and a stint hauling logs. After his military service Ralph was trained as a butcher and worked at Swift Company for many years and subsequently owned and operated Center Grocery store in St. Johnsbury Center. Ralph was also a heavy equipment operator for many years. He was very proud of his role in building the interstate highway system through Vermont and New Hampshire. Beginning his construction career with Caledonia Inc., he worked for many other construction companies in the area. Ralph enjoyed the outdoors particularly hunting and camping, He and Wilma enjoyed several years traveling throughout the U.S. with their travel trailer. Ralph took great enjoyment in visits from his grandchildren and great-grandchildren playfully requiring a handshake or a hug.
Survivors include his four children: Linda Penniman of St. Johnsbury, Stephen J. Dodge of Las Vegas, Nev., Ralph “Kip” Dodge III and his wife, JoAnn Johnson, of Waconia, Minn., and Cynthia Willey of St. Johnsbury; two brothers: David “Duffy” Dodge of Georges Mills, N.H., and Walter N. Dodge of Waterford, Vt.; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Ralph was predeceased by his first wife of 32 years: Velma Faye Rash in 1982; his second wife of 32 years: Wilma Jenkins in 2016; and his sister: Marna Corra Holman in 2014.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, 6-7 p.m., at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt., followed by a Memorial Service, officiated by Dot Robinson, at 7 p.m. also at Sayles Funeral Home. Military Honors to acknowledge his service in the Navy will be observed at this time.
Donations in Ralph’s name can be made to Honor Flight New England.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
