Ralph E. Laine, 76, of Pearl Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at his residence.
Ralph was born on December 1, 1942, in Wareham, Mass., to Arvo and Olive (Gould) Laine. He was educated in Kingston, Mass., graduating from Silver Lake High School with the Class of 1962. Ralph proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1962 to 1966. He worked at Ethan Allen in Orleans when he first came to Vermont. He became a Master Electrician and worked as such for the remainder of his working career. While still in Massachusetts he married Dorothy Knapp and they had four children and later divorced. While living in Vermont, he married Georgia (Brown) Urie on July 20, 1991, and shared 28 years together.
Ralph loved to play pool. He and Georgia enjoyed riding motorcycles with friends, especially to Americade in Lake George, NY for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially during the holidays.
Survivors include his wife: Georgia Laine; two sons: Ralph and William Laine; a daughter: Ellen Soszynski and husband, Peter; three step-sons: Doug Urie and wife, Michelle, Dennis Urie and wife, Carmen, and Dale Urie and wife, Kelly; a sister: Joyce Owens; two sisters-in-law: Nancy Shaw and Anita Brillard; 15 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents: Arvo and Olive Laine; a brother: Richard Rock; a daughter: Nancy West; and a brother-in-law: Keith Brown.
At Ralph’s request, there will be no services.
Donations in Ralph’s name can be made to an Alzheimer’s or Cancer charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
