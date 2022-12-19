Ralph Elmer Willey Obituary

Ralph Elmer Willey, 83, died peacefully on Dec. 15, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Laconia, N.H., the son of Reginald and Effie (Simons) Willey.
The family lived in Belmont, N.H., until 1945. They moved to Littleton that year and arrived by passenger train. Ralph attended Kilburn School and graduated from Littleton High School class of 1957. He attended and graduated from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University class of December 1959 with an Associate’s Degree. He was employed for Sikorsky Helicopter at Stratford and Bridgeport, Conn., from 1960-1969.
Ralph married Sandra Reed Willey on Nov. 5, 1950, at United Methodist Church in North Haverhill, N.H. They lived in Monroe, Conn., 1960-1964; Ansonia, Conn., 1964-1969 when the family moved back to Littleton, N.H. Ralph worked at Fairbanks Morse in St. Johnsbury, Vt., 1969-1971 where he was then self-employed until 1974. Ralph worked for various engineering firms from 1974 including Environmental Engineers Inc, Concord, N.H., and Roy F. Weston Inc until retiring in 2002. Ralph was a lifetime member of the NRA, including being Chairman of North Country Friends of NRA, helping by having meetings at his home. He served as President of the Alderbrook Sportsman Association for more then 10 years. He was predeceased by his dear parents, a baby sister Cynthia, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years Sandra (Reed) Willey, his son Rodney, a granddaughter Jocelin I Willey, St. Petersburg, Fla., a niece, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 11 a.m., at the Glenwood Cemetery. Donations may be made in Ralph’s memory to North County Home Health & Hospice, 536 Cottage Street, Littleton, NH, 03561.
The family would like to thank North Country Home Health & Hospice, our Richmond Street, neighbors for the kind help and care for Ralph and helping us in so many ways during this difficult period. We sincerely appreciate it. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com
