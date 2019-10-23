Ralph G. Perkins - Obituary

Ralph Grinell Perkins, 84, of Allen Court in St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Ralph was born July 16, 1935 in Lunenburg, Vt. to Everett F. and Thelma S. (Hill) Perkins. He attended local schools in Monroe, N.H. and East Concord, Vt., graduating from St. Johnsbury Trade School, Class of 1954.
From 1954-1957, Ralph served in the Air Force; a time of which he spoke fondly and told stories. On Aug. 8, 1970, he married Lorraine Hevey and they shared 49 years together. Now retired, Ralph worked at the counter at Sanel Auto Parts, formerly Goldbergs.
Ralph loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and outdoor walks, often taking his dog, Jenny, along. He also enjoyed a variety of sports including bowling, softball, basketball, golf, and baseball.
Survivors include his loving wife: Lorraine Perkins of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; his son: Justin Perkins and wife, Natalie, of Waterford, Vt.; a brother: Dennis Perkins and wife, Carol, of St. Johnsbury; two sisters: Helen Touchette of Moretown, Vt., and Patricia Perkins of St. Johnsbury; two grandchildren: Sydney and Everett Perkins; many cousins; and many nieces and nephews in Vermont, New Hampshire, California, Florida, Washington, Oregon, and Nevada.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers: Everett, Jr., Marvin, and Arlo; and a sister: Thelma Baitz.
Friends may call on the family on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, 2-4 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, Vt. A service officiated by Dot Robinson will be held following calling hours on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, 4 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home. A reception will follow.
Burial will take place at Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Ralph’s name may be made to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 4473 Barton Orleans Rd, Orleans, VT 05860.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
