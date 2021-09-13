Ralph Nau Obituary

Ralph F. Nau,87, of Littleton Road, Monroe, N.H., died on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at his home.
Ralph was born on May 17, 1934, in Stamford, Conn. to Ralph and Emma (Hoth) Nau.
On Nov. 21, 1952, he married Carol J. Nau at the Roxbury Methodist Church. Together they owned and operated Ralph Nau Lake Dredging
Over the years he enjoyed traveling all over the country with his family to show Rose Comb Bantom Chickens with his family.
He and his wife traveled all over the U.S with their camper, they would take family vacations on their properties in Vershire and West Fairlee, Vt. While living and working in Stamford he was a member of the long ridge fire company and served as assistant chief. He loved his 22-B Bucyrus Erie drag line, he ran that for 45 years until the year 2000 when he and Carol retired to their home in Monroe, NH, where he became a member of the Monroe United Methodist Church. He lived a long and happy life with his wife of 68 and a half years.
He was predeceased by his wife Carol, on June 15, 2021; his parents; and a granddaughter, Amber Nau.
He is survived by two sons, Richard Nau Sr, of Pulaski, NY and Ralph K. Nau of Stamford, CT; two daughters, Janice Nau of Spottswood, VA, and Joann Knapp of New Milford, CT; five grandchildren, Michael Bezok of Spottswood, VA, Natasha Nau of Seymour, CT, Richard Nau Jr, of Pulaski, NY, Timothy Knapp Jr, and wife Laura of New Milford, CT, and Jamie Knapp of Riverview, FL; three step-grandchildren, Alannah, Shannon, and Meghan Callaghan of Stamford, CT; a great granddaughter, Delilah Knapp; a brother Jerold Nau, and wife Maryjane; a sister in law Joan Burke; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Monroe Community Church, P.O Box 179 Monroe, NH 03771.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 21st at 10 AM at the Monroe Village Cemetery with Pastor Earl Brock.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
