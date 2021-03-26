Ralph Temple - Obituary

Ralph Temple, age 94 of East Burke, Vt., passed away peacefully at Valley Terrace in White River Jct. on March 19, 2021. He grew up in East Burke and worked on the family farm. He married Shirley Rexford in 1949 and they shared 70 years together. After getting married, he went into business for himself as a carpenter and built many homes in the area. He made maple syrup at his sugar house in Kirby and always had a “sugar on snow party” for friends and family. He changed careers late in life and purchased “The East Burke Market,” which he renamed “Temple’s Store.”
Ralph loved to socialize and had many friends that he hunted and played poker with in his early years. He was a regular at the Lyndonville Diner and meeting up with the guys for coffee. He also learned to play golf and liked to play at the Newark Golf Course. Throughout the years he had antique cars which he drove in parades with Shirley.
Furniture making was one of his hobbies in retirement. He made beautiful furniture for Shirley and also, as gifts for his family and some of his luckiest friends. He was a great storyteller and knew so much about local history.
Ralph is survived by his three children, David Temple and wife Joanne of Kirby, Michael Temple and wife Kathy of Franklin, Ind. and Cynthia Temple and husband Wayne Krauss of St. Johnsbury; four grandchildren, Danielle, Hanna, Nathan and Caleb; nine great-grandchildren, Angela, Shani, Erin, Ellis, Emma, Addelyn, Landen and Avery; six great-great-grandchildren, Oakley, Walker, Dawson, Gabby, Riley and Mathew.
He is predeceased by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Cheryl Temple; grandson, Mathew Kvam; brother, Franklin Temple and his parents; Ernest and Marjoria Temple.
Services have not been planned at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
