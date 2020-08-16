Ramona A. Derrington - Obituary

Ramona A. Derrington, 81, formerly of Highland Street, Whitefield, N.H., died Thursday evening, August 13, 2020, at the Country Village Genesis Eldercare Center, Lancaster.
Mrs. Derrington was born in Whitefield on February 2, 1939, the daughter of Herbert and Nellie (Vondle) Rodger. She resided most of her lifetime between Whitefield and Bethlehem and spent a short time in Anchorage, Alaska. She was a 1957 graduate of Whitefield High School.
Ramona enjoyed puzzles, needlepoint and reading. She also collected bells and dolls and enjoyed watching movies, especially westerns.
She is survived by her children: Alan Derrington (Jeanne Emmons) of Bethlehem, Eleanor Birard (Kevin) of Jefferson, and Melody Gallant. She also leaves her siblings: Lelia Baker of Whitefield, Arline Rodger of Berlin, Earl Rodger of Whitefield, Elaine Plante of Littleton, Henry Rodger of Dalton, Marion Pineo of Dalton, Eleanor Mardin of Whitefield, Madeline Walker of Lancaster; 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two siblings, Lawrence Rodger and Ruth Miles.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Pine Street Cemetery, Whitefield.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.