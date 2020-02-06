Randy A. Page - Obituary

Randy A. Page, 69, died unexpectedly Feb. 3, 2020 in Shrewsbury, Vt. He was doing what he loved best – being out in nature on his tractor alongside his sweetheart.
Randy was born in St. Johnsbury, Sept. 30, 1950, son of Sewell A. and Adell (Bailey) Page. He graduated from Newbury High School, served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War, and obtained his degree in Forestry from Lake City Community College in Florida. He married Deena (Harmer) Page in the Washington DC Temple on May 1, 1975. He spent his career as a Forester for International Paper Company.
Randy was known to always have a pocket knife, handkerchief, and tape measure. His devoted service as a minister in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints influenced countless individuals and youth. He lived his life giving quiet service to everyone, never asking for recognition or anything in return.
His greatest love was being a husband, father, and grandfather.
Survived by his wife of 44 years Deena (Harmer) Page, 65, of Shrewsbury, three sons Micah Page (Xinru), of Sharon, Mass., Todd Page (Gina), of Berlin, Seth Page (Caitlin), of Hinesburg; three daughters, Winter Francia (Steve), of Wilton, Conn., Summer Karimnejad (Kaveh), of Mankato, Minn., and Heather Cote (Dany), of Shrewsbury; a brother, Stephen Page of Thetford; two sisters, Donna Carlson of Burlington and Carol Welch of South Ryegate; and 18 energetic grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, David Bailey.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday Feb. 8, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 637 North Shrewsbury Road, North Clarendon, VT 05759.
Burial will be held at a later date in Groton Village Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.