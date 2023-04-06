Randy L. Ames Obituary

Randy L. Ames, 64, of East Ryegate, Vermont, passed away on April 1, 2023, at home following a long illness, with his wife, daughter, grandson, and sisters at his side.
Randy was predeceased by his mother, Evelyn (Provencher) Ames and father, Richard L Ames. He is survived by his daughter Tausha Ames and grandson Logan Ames of Woodsville, N.H.; three sisters, Debbie (Brad) Downer, of Woodsville, N.H., Dee Simano of Pike, N.H., Melissa (Andy) White of Lebanon, N.H. and brother, Rickey (Debi) Ames of Cumming, Ga; with many nieces and nephews; his wife, Lisa (Wedge Gourdeau) Ames, her daughters Marisa (Johnny), of Groton, Vt., Kayla of Bradford, Vt., and Breanna of Longwood, Fla.; foster daughter, Melina and her children; along with many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was born in Montpelier, Vt., spending his childhood and early adult years in Woodsville, N.H., next on Lake Groton in Vermont, then later settling in East Ryegate, Vt., with Lisa, and their two dogs, Brady and Narla.
Growing up in Woodsville, like many of his era, he spent childhood days riding his bike all over town, playing with friends, getting into mischief, and having good clean fun. Many of these friends he enjoyed and cherished as lifelong friends. It was at that early age he developed his “having fun” personality, strong will, and work ethic with those he spent time with and by helping people mowing lawns and shoveling sidewalks.
Randy attended Woodsville HS choosing to work in the trades over academia, first with Hartzell Construction, building supplement power stations throughout New England and later with Bridgewater Power Co in Ashland, N.H., where he worked more than 30 years as a Mill*Wright until his retirement in March 2020.
In October of 1979, Randy welcomed his daughter, Tausha, into this world. He would spend the next years with her as the “apple” of his eye while working long hours, often away from home to make ends meet, all the while looking forward to weekends where he could combine fun time with family time. Randy grew to love the water and looked forward to every time he could spend near it, on it or in it. For many years, Randy not only lived on Lake Groton year-round, but chose to spend his vacations in Maine on Long Lake near Sebago, camping and boating with family and friends. You were always welcome at the campfire with a fun story, and a wonderful meal where he insisted on being the head chef, large and in charge.
In winter, Randy so enjoyed snowmobiling and plowing. One such snow machine, a 1998 Yamaha SRX 700, he put more than 14,000 miles on across the snow. In true Randy fashion, a meal and fellowship followed many of these rides. This was so reminiscent of his childhood years where his parents introduced the family to snowmobiling, owning their first one in 1968, purchased locally from Johns Sport Shop.
Randy was involved in the community in Woodsville as a lifelong member of the Sons of the American Legion. Here he assisted for many years in food prep for feeding the elderly and homebound with a Thanksgiving meal and the annual SAL Super Raffle. In Groton, his baked beans were legendary serving hundreds supporting the local Fire Department and snowmobile club, The Buck-a-Roos of 302.
Randy married Lisa Wedge on Nov. 9, 2014, establishing their home in East Ryegate, Vt. There were many fun-filled days with stepchildren and grandchildren: camping, swimming and cookouts at nearby lakes along with many other festivities. During this period, Randy deepened his faith through the church. He so enjoyed hosting church services at his home with men’s night and other summer outdoor activities.
Randy, with his wife Lisa, immensely enjoyed their home. He was always busy with home improvements, or together working in their garden and planting trees or flowers. Their church in Orange, Vt., became very important to both participating in many events. The love and admiration of their church and church family, along with enjoying all family and trips to Florida made for a fulfilling life. He was truly loved and will be missed by many.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 4 p.m., at the Orange Town Hall, 392 US Route 302, Orange, Vt.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to his church, The Mission: A United Pentecostal Church, Attn: Pastor McAllister, PO Box 643, Barre, VT 05641
To offer the family an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.