Randy M. Mackay passed away March 25, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. Karl Hahr at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the St. John the Evangelist Church on Winter Street in St. Johnsbury with burial to follow at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
