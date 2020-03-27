Randy Mackay - Obituary

Randy M. Mackay, 56 of Danville, Vermont passed away peacefully at home on March 25, 2020 with his beloved wife Jacque-Lynn and daughter Michele by his side after a five-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
Randy was born on June 26, 1963 in St. Johnsbury to Janice Sternberg Bissell and Maitland “Bob” Mackay. He attended Danville School and was a proud member of the Class of 1981.
In his younger years, Randy enjoyed hunting and being surrounded by nature. He spent summers with his family at Harvey’s Lake in Barnet, Vermont where he learned to waterski and later became a competitive water skier. His passion for waterskiing lasted for 20 years during which time he helped teach more than a thousand children to waterski with the St. Johnsbury recreation department’s summer waterski camp. Randy was a competitive powerlifter setting state records in the deadlift and squat. He enjoyed snowmobiling and golfing and especially enjoyed riding the backroads in his side-by-side, sitting by a fire at Randy’s Bar & Grill, and cruising in his Shelby Cobra.
Randy led a fulfilling 30-year career in the kitchen and bath Industry which began at Aldrich Fabrication Center. He was a sales representative for several companies, but his most recent and favorite career was working with The McMahon Group of Avon as an independent regional sales manager for Crystal Cabinet Works in Princeton, Minn. He truly enjoyed his travels throughout New England and the mid-west, and the friends he made along the way he held near and dear to his heart. Blessed with a gentle heart and a warm disposition, he will be deeply missed by his adoring family and his many friends.
Survivors include his wife Jacque-Lynn, his daughter Michele and her husband 1st Lt. Tyler Hawley. He is also survived by his parents, brother Christopher Mackay: half-brother Shane Mackay; two stepbrothers, Gary Bissell, David Bissell; and Jacque-Lynn’s parents, John (Patricia/Trem) Nutbrown and Priscilla (Robert) Messier; and his beloved “goofy man,” Beckett the poodle.
He was predeceased by his son Derek Christopher Mackay in 2008.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services will not be held until mid-summer (tentatively June 26, 2020).
Jacque-Lynn and Michele wish to extend heartfelt thanks to Caledonia Home Health, especially to Donna and Ellen, Dr. Tom Broderick and Dr. Joyce Dobertin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Catholic School, 121 Maple St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 or the Norris Cotton Cancer Center North, 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.