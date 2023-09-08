Randy Wayne Rugar Obituary

Randy Wayne Rugar, 64, of Wentworth, N.H., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sept. 1, 2023 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, N.H., after a valiant fight with stage 4 Esophageal Cancer.
He was born in Lawrence, Mass., on June 13, 1959 to Betty M. (Courtemanche) Williams and David A. Rugar. He attended school at Lisbon Regional and was a volunteer firefighter after high school. He made friends easily and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He enjoyed the outdoors whether it be mowing lawns, gardening, hunting, fishing or camping with his friends and family. His favorite pastime was adventuring with his loving wife Mary. Randy met the love of his life Mary in Warren, N.H., in 2005. He worked his charm and took Mary on a date to buy a new hunting suit for the upcoming season. They fell in love and married on July, 28, 2012 at their home in Wentworth, N.H., where they built a beautiful life together. Unable to have children of their own, they were the favorite Aunt and Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Randy’s ability to tell stories and tease all the kids will be greatly missed.
Over the years he worked many jobs including the New England Wire, Lisbon, NH, NH DOT of Warren, N.H., and Wentworth Transfer Station. He was predeceased by his parents, sisters Robin and Jane Schofield, brothers Jeff Courtemanche and Robert Rugar.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary (White) Rugar of 18 years, his sisters Pamela Drogo husband Bobby, Nashua, N.H., Lisa Young and husband Thad, Lisbon, N.H., brothers David L. Rugar, Southern NH, James A. Rugar wife Jennifer, Haverhill, N.H., honorary brothers Wallace Trott wife Martha, N. Haverhill, N.H., Ted Trott and wife Jen, Robinson, Maine, father-in-law Daniel White and companion Penny, Campton, N.H., brother-in-law Christopher White wife Elizabeth, Campton, N.H., and many, many, many, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m., at the Glenwood Cemetery, Littleton, N.H., followed by a Celebration of Life at the Pythian Sisters Hall, Warren, N.H., at 1 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made in Randy’s memory to Norris Cotton Cancer Care Pavilion, Barbara E. Rubin Building, One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH, 03756. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.