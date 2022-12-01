Ranson Hudson Sr. Obituary

On Nov, 29, 2022, just hours short of his 79th birthday, Ranson Harvey Hudson Sr. left this world to reunite with his beloved wife and cherished black labs.
Ranson was born on Nov. 30, 1943 to Kenneth and Josephine (Paquin) Hudson. He was raised in St. Johnsbury, Vt. and graduated from the St. Johnsbury Trade School. In 1963, he married the love of his life, Virginia (Ginger) Fay Wilson of Concord, Vt. Soon after, they moved into a house near her family on Shadow Lake Road, where they raised three sons, and both resided there until their deaths. Ranson was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and loved his family fiercely. He made sacrifices and worked hard to care for his family. He was a generous man even when he didn’t have the means to be. The help and support that he gave his family with personal and business matters was unparalleled. He worked the majority of his life for the VT Tap & Die Co., along with numerous side jobs, instilling a strong work ethic in his three boys. He lived by the motto “Work hard, play hard” and practiced and taught this moral in big fashion. Over the years he and Ginger found pleasure in snowmobiling, camping, and ripping up the dance floor. To this day, folks still remember and comment on their incredible dancing abilities. They also never missed a year of visiting the Fryeburg Fair in Maine, and held life-long passes to the event.
One of Ranson’s greatest joys was putting miles on his Harley Davidson with his dog on the back. He was especially proud of his labs, Harley and Molly, who were widely admired for being great passengers as they logged thousands of miles each summer. So many got a kick out of watching the duo ride around town. His fondness of motorcycles began with his first Harley at the age of 16 and continued until his last ride with his friends up Mount Washington just a few short months ago. Ranson valued his friendships and enjoyed being part of the local motorcycle club.
Ranson was a loyal family man and appreciated nothing more than to spend time together. He welcomed new family members with open arms and loved and treated them as his own.
He was predeceased by his wife and long time love, Ginger, and his brother, Roydon.
He leaves behind, with heavy hearts: his oldest son, Ranson (Randy) Harvey Hudson, Jr., middle son, Eric Hudson and wife, Jessi, and youngest son, Spencer Hudson, eight grandchildren: Ashley Jenks and husband Tyler, Ranson Harvey Hudson III and wife Brittany, Josie Hudson, Colton Hudson and wife Mekayla, Erin Hudson, Bailey Hudson, Wilder Hudson, and Austynn (Pearl) Hudson, and three great-granddaughters: Kennedy, Faye Virginia and Scout. Ranson is also survived by a special sister-in-law, Sherry Sorrell who has always been by his side, and his nieces Clarissa, Amy and Sarah who thought of him as a father. And although they are not listed, other members of his close knit family are mourning his loss as well.
A graveside ceremony will be held at Grove Cemetery in East St. J at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Moose Lodge, at 2388 Portland St., St. Johnsbury, from 4-6 p.m. All are welcome to come share stories and offer a toast to the wonderful life of Ranson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.