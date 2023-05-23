Ranson (Randy) Marshall Mead III Obituary

Ranson (Randy) Marshall Mead III, 27, passed away suddenly on May 16, 2023 in Burlington, Vt. He was born on Sept. 5, 1995 in Newport, Vt. to Ranson Mead Jr. and Julie Denning.
Randy worked alongside his father as a farmer. He was a hardworking family man who loved his kids more than anything. He enjoyed farming, 4-wheeling, spending time with his kids, driving his tractor, playing video games and doing anything outside.
He is survived by his wife Jenna Mead, children Isabella Rose Mead, Flora Ruby Mead and Ranson Mead IV, parents Ranson Mead Jr. and Julie Choquette and her husband Jason, sister Riley Aldrich and her husband Carter, maternal grandparents Robert and Chyrl Coe, paternal grandparent Ranson Sr. and Doris Mead, step-brothers Tyler and Jayden Choquette, mother-in-law Laurie Sanville, father-in-law Vincent Moss, brother-in-law Anthony Moss and his partner Ashley, sisters-in-law Monica and Dan Conner and Crystal and Leighton Montgomery as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his cousin Danielle Carpenter.
All are welcome to attend Randy’s celebration of life at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 880 Gore Road South in Morgan. If friends desire contributions may be made to the Go Fund Me page at https://gofund.me/b7c1b40f. On-line condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
