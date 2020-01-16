Ray Louise Saufroy - Obituary

St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -1F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.