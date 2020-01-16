Ray Louise Saufroy - Obituary

Ray Louise Saufroy, formally of West Danville, Vt., passed away Dec. 18, 2019 at the Valley View Center in Goshen, N.Y.
Ray was born Oct. 22, 1924 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Major John Benson and Rica Scott Titus. She referred to herself as an army brat, never living in one place long enough to grow roots. Ray graduated from Baylor College and moved to New York City, where she met and married her husband Raymond Saufroy on Aug. 6, 1949. They lived in New Jersey before relocating to Vermont and later Goshen, N.Y.
Ray was a homemaker who enjoyed interior design, sewing, furniture restoration and flower gardening. Ray was predeceased by her husband, parents and 3 brothers, William, George and Joseph. She is survived by her son, Steven Saufroy and partner Claire Donahue, daughters Suzanne and husband Paul Taylor, Marianne and husband Frank Arnold, 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Memorial visitation will be held at Donovan Funeral Home 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y. on Jan. 18, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Vermont.
