Ray V. Young Obituary

Ray V. Young, 64, of Passumpsic, passed away in his home on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Ray was born to the late Bion and Katherine (Shores) Young in August of 1958. He was raised in Passumpsic, in what is now is son’s home. He graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1976 and eventually began working for the VT Department of Transportation, where he stayed for 31 years. After his retirement from State of VT work, Ray kept himself busy as an independent contractor. He married the love of his life, Ann George, in April of 2012.
Ray enjoyed woodworking, gardening, camping, reading, watching westerns, and making sure everything was taken care of at home. He enjoyed traveling to visit friends, Nita and Bryan, wherever they were living at the time. Ray recently took up cross-stitching with Ann after telling her “that can’t be too hard.” He quickly learned that it was harder than it looks. Ray took great pride in his work. If his name was on a job, it was done well.
Ray is survived by his wife, Ann Young; his son Scott Young, wife Tonia, and children Collin and Isabella, of Passumpsic; his son Jeremy Young, fiance Kerri, and child Raynne, of Sheffield; his step-son Gregory Mackay and wife Meghan of West Burke; his sister Barbara Georgi and husband Tom of Bristol; Ann’s parents Wallace and Patricia Hastings of Lyndonville; his brother-in-law Gary George and Lorraine of West Burke; his sister-in-law Jacqueline Young of Concord; his uncle Vern Shores of Granby; Ann’s grandchildren, Kayleigh, Izzy, Brooklyn, Anna, Brian, Emma, Kaycee, Mackenleigh, and Nevaeh; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Bion and Katherine Young, and his brother, David Young.
Visiting hours with the family will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St., St. Johnsbury, Vt.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Ray’s name to the Dartmouth Cancer Center (Norris Cotton) at https://dhgeiselgiving.org/causes/cancer or by calling 603-646-5134 for mailing instructions.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at SaylesFH.com. Cards can be sent to PO Box 54, Passumpsic, VT 05861.
