Raymond B. LeBlanc - Obituary

Raymond B. LeBlanc, 72, of Westmore, Vermont, died on Oct. 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Oct. 24, 1947 in Newport to Bernard and Margaret (St. Amand) LeBlanc. On May 23, 1970 he married the love of his life, Suzanne Delisle who survives him.
Throughout his lifetime he made many achievements. He was most proud of owning and operating Burton Hill Farm in Barton, where he raised his family alongside his wife Suzanne. In 1990 he left the farm to pursue a new career, becoming a well-known cattle salesman and ringman, buying and selling high-end Registered Holsteins for clients all over the world. He took great pride in being a member of the Holstein Friesian Association for over 40 years. Raymond enjoyed traveling for business both nationally and internationally, many times accompanied by his wife Suzanne. Some of their favorite places to return every year were the Amish country in Pennsylvania and the coast of Maine, exploring numerous antique shops along the way.
Raymond was a true gentleman and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved his family and made friends very easily and would always greet you with his infectious smile! When home at Willoughby Lake, Raymond pursued many hobbies including his love of gardening and cooking.
He is survived by his wife Suzanne LeBlanc of Westmore, Vermont, by his children: Gwen H. Swainbank and her husband Tony of Georgia, Vermont, Peter R. LeBlanc and his partner Jeffrey Gonyaw of Barton, Vermont, Mark LeBlanc and his wife Briana of Broomfield, Colorado, and Paul R. LeBlanc of Barton, Vermont. Raymond also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, along with his siblings: Dennis LeBlanc and his wife Cindy of Derby, Vermont, Francis LeBlanc of Newport, Vermont, Lorraine Staunch and her husband David of Rochester, New York, Marie Tule and her husband Mike of Concord, New Hampshire. He was predeceased by his sister Claire Hansen of Delray Beach, Florida. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to Raymond’s granddaughter, Mariah Hart’s Special Needs Trust. Checks can be made payable to Gwen H. Swainbank, Trustee and mailed to 273 Overlook Lane, Westmore, VT 05860.
A celebration of his life will be planned for the summer of 2021. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
