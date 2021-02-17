Raymond Charles Newton - Obituary

Raymond Charles Newton, 36, of Gilman, Vt., died unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at his home. He was born in Lancaster, N.H. on Feb. 14, 1985. He graduated from Groveton High School in 2003 and earned a certificate in Automotive Technology from Manchester Community College in 2006.
Raymond worked as a technician at St. Johnsbury Buick and GMC. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking, playing guitar, riding ATVs. He especially enjoyed geocaching with his daughter. And, playing magic cards with Maggie and his two bonus kids as he called them. His mechanical skills were valued in the pits at Riverside Speedway in Groveton as well as White Mountain Motor Sports Track in Woodstock. Ray was an amazing man, with good character, very loving and caring and so very creative. He was capable of giving so much love as he was born on and passed away on St. Valentine’s Day. He was a friend and big brother to all. If you knew Raymond as a friend, he was your best friend no matter how long he knew you. He would do anything for the people he loved.
Raymond is survived by his Fiancé Meagan LePage and her two daughters Adriena and Autumn of Gilman, Vt. his beloved daughter, Maggie Lorraine Newton, his father, Brian Newton and his partner Kathy Frechette of Groveton, N.H., his mother Becky Merrow, ESQ and her partner Fredrick Lauten, PhD. of Colebrook, N.H., maternal grandmother, Lorraine Merrow of Lancaster, N.H., and paternal grandfather Raymond “Sonny” Newton Jr. of Concord, Vt. Jr. “Ray” had a vast network of many friends.
Calling hours will be Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at the Armstrong Charron Funeral Home, 100 State St. Groveton, N.H. Face coverings and social distancing will be required of those in attendance. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at St. Francis Xavier Church.
To share memories and condolences go to www.armstrongcharronfuneralhome.com.
