Raymond Paul Gendron was born on July 28, 1937 to Flore and Napoleon Gendron in St. Albans, Vermont. His sister Lucille was born shortly after. The family lived in North Troy where he met the love of his life Dolores June when the Fidler family moved to town. Ray and June dated throughout high school and college and married on Aug. 29, 1959. Ray loved his in-laws Harry “Pappy” and Vallie “Mom” Fidler and described hunting trips with Pappy as much fun as a kid in a candy store. Raymond loved his sisters-in-law, the Fidler girls; Patty, Sue, Sandra and Lillian “Chickie,” enjoying many years traveling with them as their chaperone.
Ray graduated from the University of Vermont with a Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering and worked for the Vermont Agency of Transportation his entire career. Ray was a bridge engineer working in Montpelier, he enjoyed working on the Springfield I91 bridge for two summers, and was proud to be a part of building the interstate system in Vermont. Ray later worked as the Assistant District Engineer of District 7 in St. Johnsbury. Ray was a Registered Vermont Professional Engineer, a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Vermont Society of Covered Bridges. Ray also mapped the Bailey Hazen road in Vermont.
While traveling throughout Vermont Ray would point out the award-winning bridges he designed and the covered bridges of Vermont. In his younger days he would stop to inspect a bridge site leaving June in the car to entertain their five children. Ray’s dream was to have a large family of five basketball players and three cheerleaders but realized that five children was enough to feed, clothe and put through college.
Ray was an accomplished high school basketball player for the North Troy Trojans and June was a cheerleader. Ray was inducted into the Orleans and Northern Essex Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014. Ray passed his love of basketball to his sons and grandsons.
Ray and June’s family include Julie and Michael Dustin and children Aleha and Ryan; Valerie and Joe Lemieux and children Justin, Joseph Raymond, Steffanie and Lincoln; Sharon and Robert Ward and children Jessica, Michelle, Robert and Kenneth; Raymond Alexander and Amy Gendron and children Avery and Alexander Raymond; Peter and Julie Gendron and children Tyler and Eric. Ray and June have nine great grandchildren; Adriana, Cole, Trevor, Dustin, Jaxon, Griffin, Tipton, Ripley and Charlotte. Ray is survived by his brother-in-law David Hamelin and family.
Ray was predeceased by his parents, June’s parents, his sister Lucille, his sister-in-law Lillian, and his grandson Joey. Respecting Ray’s wishes, there will be no service or calling hours. In lieu of flowers please donate to either the Vermont Covered Bridge Society or the Joey Lemieux Scholarship at St. Johnsbury Academy.
Special thanks to the caregivers at Derby Green and Newport Health and Rehab for the care he received. Ray died peacefully on May 30, 2021 at Newport Health Care. On-line condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.