Raymond J Nunn - Obituary

Raymond J Nunn, 77, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 in Concord, N.H., after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Ray was born in Lancaster, N.H., to the late Kenneth and Margaret (Hutchinson) Nunn. He grew up in Peacham and attended local schools. He was drafted into the Army and served as a medic. Upon completing his service, he returned home where he was hired by Allen Lumber Company in St. Johnsbury. He made this job his career and retired from there after 42 years of service. Ray was a builder and fixer. If it needed repair or building he could do it. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing, and traveling.
He married Elaine (Hale) in 1967. After their divorce, he met Helen (Emerson Donna). They spent 26 years together until her passing in 2016.
He is survived by stepsons: Keith Donna (Greg Hayes) of Concord, N.H., Todd Donna (Kate) of Laveen, Ariz.; siblings: Melvin Nunn (Linda) of Groton, Lois Burnham (Welston) of Marshfield, Theodore “Hank” Nunn of Burlington, Juanita Nunn of Calais, James Nunn (Rena) of Lyndonville, Evelyn Larcomb of West Danville; a brother-in-law: Maurice Hooker of Walden, as well as step- grand and great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his sisters Katherine Hooker and Louise Duke Bashaw and by step sons Kerry Donna and Bryan Donna.
A service will be held at the Groton Town Hall, Groton, Vt., on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.
Waters Funeral Home, Concord, NH is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donations my be made to the Americans Parkinson Disease Association, 72 East Concord St., Room C3 Boston MA 02118.
