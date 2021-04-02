Raymond J. Richard Jr. Obituary

Raymond J. Richard Jr.
1942-2021
Raymond “Ray” Richard, 78, fondly known by family as Peanut, passed away peacefully at home in the company of his daughter Cheryl and caretaker Spencer on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Ray was married to Marion Morrissey Richard, predeceased, for over 55 years. He is survived by his sister Cindi – husband Stephen of Stafford Springs, Conn., and brother Robert – wife Christine of Guilford, Conn.; lifelong friend and cousin, Bobby Peters of Springfield, Mass; four beloved daughters: Cheryl – husband John Boudreaux of St. Petersburg, Fla.; Gail - husband Richard Kulas; Michele – husband Kenneth Prior; and Karen – husband Blaine Buck all of Somers, Conn.; eight grandchildren: Anthony Santacaterina & wife Katie of Broad Brook, Conn.; John Boudreaux Jr. & wife Heather of Suffield, Conn.; Robin Gauthier of Manchester, Conn.; Kendle Taylor of Windsor, Conn.; Christyn Kulas of Claremont, N.H.; Elizabeth Kulas of Somers, Conn.; Sean Prior & wife Megan of Virginia Beach, Va.; and Ryan Buck of Somers, Conn.; seven great-grandchildren: Cody, Kayleigh, Parker, Aleigha, Chloe, Liam, and Kayleigh Rose plus his great-grand fur-babies Lacey, Giselle, Oliver, and Oakley.
Ray was a resident of Somers, Conn. until 1997 when he retired from teaching at A.I. Prince Tech in Hartford, Conn. and relocated to East Haven, Vt. where he became the First Selectman and active member of various clubs for the betterment of the community. During his lifetime Ray was also an Auxiliary Police Officer, Master Plumber, Contractor, HVAC expert, and Entrepreneur. He held positions as an Adjunct Faculty member at Smith College in Northampton, Mass. and Educator for A.I. Prince Tech in Hartford, Conn. Ray had an entrepreneurial spirit and was ahead of the curve back in the 70s when he started RM&D Contracting, a DIY self-service home plumbing and mechanical contracting business in Vernon, Conn. After retiring, Ray created R/C Toy Box, a remote-control toy racing and hobby shop in St. Johnsbury, Vt., which brought families and the community together. He was a member of the Rotary Club, Lion’s Club, Snow Drifters Snow Mobile Club and several ATV and Snow Mobile Clubs. Ray received a 2003 National Leadership Award as an Honorary Chairman with the Business Advisory Council and a Presidential Recognition Award from President George Bush for his work on the alternative fuel/energy project with the windmills.
As a dad, Ray volunteered as a softball coach for his daughters’ teams, became a member of 4H clubs, volunteered as an after-school activity bus driver and coach, and continually mentored and assisted those less fortunate with gear and supplies so they could participate. As daughters, we are grateful he gave us lots of opportunities to spend with horses, cows, goats, homing pigeons, dogs, and cats. Additionally, he taught us a broad range of life skills such as fixing a car, a toilet, chopping wood, changing a tire, and how wonderful sweets are to eat. Ray has always enjoyed living and camping in Vermont, which was instilled by his own father, Ray Richard Sr., who passed away when Ray was age 15. Ray has had numerous hobbies such as boating, camping, fishing, building homes, and making furniture. During his life he rebuilt cars, was part of a stock car team, and raced hydroplane boats for fun. Ray’s endless stories about life’s events, according to Ray’s version, will be missed and memorialized as they are repeated over the years to come.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank his medical team, especially Dr. Dana Kraus, Dr. Mary Ready, and Dr. Gregory Ripple; Caledonia Home Health; Hospice; and friend/caretaker Spencer Ward for all their exceptional care and support.
A casual public Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at his home: 126 Richard Blvd., East Haven, Vt. A private burial ceremony will be held at the discretion of his family thereafter. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice on Ray’s behalf: 802-748-8116, 161 Sherman Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
