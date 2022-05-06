Raymond James Murphy Obituary

Raymond James Murphy passed away of natural causes at his home at The Earl Bourdon Center in Claremont, N.H. on April 7, 2022 at age 102.
He was a St. Johnsbury, Vt. native, the son of James and Mary (Cassidy) Murphy. He graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy and Bay Path Business College in Longmeadow, Ma. He joined the U.S. Army Air Corps following college and served as a navigator flying missions aboard B24 bombers. Following his military service in WWII he returned home to St. Johnsbury and started Murphy Motors in 1949 and Murphy Motors Realty in 1956 with his brother Bernard Murphy. His passion throughout his life was fishing whether it be in Pittsburg, N.H. and the Connecticut Lakes or at Willoughby Lake in Westmore, Vt. and more recently at Lake Sunapee in Georges Mills, N.H. He lived on Back Lake in Pittsburg, N.H. for nearly 30 years where he operated the Woodland Dance Hall for several years. He moved from Pittsburg, N.H. to Claremont, N.H. where he resided independently for 32 years at The Earl Bourdon Center. One of his fondest memories was his driving a Jeep CJ5 from Pittsburg, N.H. to Anchorage, Alaska, a total distance of 4,294 miles with plenty of fishing spots along the way.
Raymond is survived by his son Dan Murphy (Shosh) of Colorado Springs, Co. and his daughter Karen Vucich (Thomas) and grandson Peter Vucich all of Vail, Co.
