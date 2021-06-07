Raymond Joseph Pilette, Sr. Obituary

Raymond Joseph Pilette, Sr., age 78, of Lynburke Road, passed away at his home with his family by his side, on Saturday, June 5, 2021, following a long decline.
Ray was born in Barre, Vt., on April 29, 1943, son to the late Gerard Edgar and Susan (Peral) Pilette, was raised and educated there going to Catholic school through the eighth grade and graduating from Spaulding High School in the Class of 1963.
Ray was a police officer in Barre until joining the State Department of Corrections in 1968 and became a Justice of the Peace in 1971. He began his correctional career in Windsor until transferring to Burlington as Deputy Warden in 1975; he was promoted to Assistant Warden in 1980 and very soon after to Warden. The next year he helped design the St. Johnsbury facility, then assisted in the design of the Newport prison. He entered there as a warden and hired everyone there. He retired in 1998 but due to his experience was contracted to design the Springfield prison in 2003 serving as warden for a time there as well.
Ray joined the U.S. Army in 1961 and later in the VT National Guard for a number of years. He married Nancy Lou Noble on April 18, 1964, and they shared almost 54 years together at the time of her passing on February 9, 2018. She was the love of his life and her devoted caregiver the last years of her life in the home he built for their family 25 years prior.
He is survived by his sons, Raymond, Jr. and Mark A. Pilette both of Lyndonville, Vt., and Ralph Churchill (Lucille) of Highgate, Vt. and their children, Rachel and Erin Churchill; two daughters: Carmen M. Pilette of Texas and Tina N. Pilette of Lyndon; his brother, Gerald Pilette, Jr. (Carol) of Marshfield; two sisters, Delores Binaghi (William) of Florida, Debbie Grabowski (John) of Raymond, N.H.; ten grandchildren: Tyler Boemig, Alysha Ann and Raymond, III Pilette, Amanda Garfield, Joseph Pilette, Jakob Gibney, Joshua and Jenna Pilette, Dominic and Ashley Bassett; six great-grandchildren: Anna and Aeron King, Jazlynn Spillane, Dominik Smyth, Lillyanne and Kendalynn Pilette; and many nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Plainmont Cemetery in Plainfield, Vt.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
