Raymond L. Houghton Jr. - Obituary

Raymond L. Houghton Jr., age 87, of Woodward Road, Concord, passed away at his home, Saturday evening, September 21, 2019, from cancer.
Ray was born in Barre, Vt., on October 19, 1931, son to the late Raymond, Sr. and Doris (Phelps) Houghton. He was raised and educated in Marshfield and served in the U.S. Army from 1948-52 stationed in Europe during the Korean War. Raymond was custodian at the Lunenberg School for 15 years. In 1964 Ray moved to Concord, VT. On May 7, 1983 he married Doris Stuart and they built their home on Stuart’s Mountain. Ray was a life member of the DAV, enjoyed crafts, crocheting, camping, woodworking and gardening. Life with family was absolutely everything to Raymond and he will be dearly missed by them all.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Doris Houghton of Concord, children: Crystal Deck of Newcastle, Calif., Mark Bristol (Stacia) of Kirby, Wayne Houghton (Phyllis) of Chesapeake, Va., Denise Bristol (Brian) of Portland, Ore., Jake Bristol (Toni) of Concord, Karen Houghton of Skowhegan, Maine, Michael Bristol (Jackie) of St. Albans, Vt. Sister Freda Croteau of Berlin, Vt., sister-in-law Maddy Beagle of Concord. A special nephew Norman Olden (Barbara) of Concord; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and lots of nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by four brothers: Robert, Richard, Randall and Romaine Houghton.
A Graveside service with military honors will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Concord Village Cemetery on Prospect Street. The Rev. Wayne Houghton will officiate for his father’s service.
A reception will be held immediately following at the Concord Community Church, 481 Main Street.
There will be no calling hours.
Donations may be made in Ray’s name to Riverside Rescue, 236 Riverside Avenue, Lunenberg, VT 05906, or at http://www.riversideanimalrescue.org
