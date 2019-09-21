Raymond Miles - Obituary

Raymond Earl Miles, 84, of Sheffield, Vt., passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 while delivering hay with a good friend.
Raymond was born in Sheffield on Aug. 20, 1935, to Oscar and Dora (Simpson) Miles.
Raymond was an employee at Vance Line Construction and O’Neill Construction-often recalling his service there, smiling, for many years after. He also worked at many area farms, Charlie Gilman, Echodale farm in Lyndon and in his later years with Leon Gilman, whom he was with at the time of his death.
Raymond was an avid hunter of all animals the area had to offer, rabbits and coon being his favorites.
Raymond was a master trader, preferring to trade above any kind of currency. The thrill of negotiating a trade was an addiction to him, often acquiring the most unique items-including at one time a monkey, a horse trailer-load of guinea pigs, and various animals through the “magic pen.”
Raymond enjoyed time going to New England pony pulls with his son, Kenneth for many years. He also rarely missed an event at the Coon and Cat club in Lyndonville.
Survivors include six children: Kenneth Miles and companion, Bonnie Cassidy, of Sheffield, Keith Whitcomb and wife, Denise, of Sheffield, Jossie DeGreenia and husband, Jason, of Sheffield, Wendy Rowell and husband, Richard, of Sheffield, Timothy Dunbar and wife , Sarah, of Barton, VT, and Johnathan Dunbar of Stowe, VT; his sister: Mabel Whitcomb of Sheffield; eight grandchildren: Keith Whitcomb, Jr, Kevin Whitcomb, Stacy Degreenia, Sabrina Boutin, Kori Porter, Nicholas Goodwin, Elizabeth Dunbar, and Paul Dunbar; and eight great-grandchildren.
Raymond was predeceased by his companion of 53 years: Sylvia Dunbar; and three sisters: Dot Randall, Marguerite Berry, and Doris Whitcomb.
A Graveside service will take place Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, 11 a.m. at William Dexter Cemetery in Sheffield, Vt. Immediately following will be a potluck reception and Celebration of Life at the Coon & Cat Club, 70 Barking Dog Lane, Lyndonville, Vt.
Donations in Ray’s name may be made to New England Pony Pull Club – Barton, c/o Lisa Partridge, 2919 Burke Hollow Rd, West Burke VT 05871.
Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.guibordfh.com.
