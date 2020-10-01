Raymond Pelletier Obituary

Raymond A. Peltier, 64, of Bethlehem, passed away with family by his side on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Tufts Medical Center in Boston, Mass.
Raymond was one of three sons born to Leo and Helen (Crowe) Peltier of Wheelock. He graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1974 and spent much of his working career in manufacturing. Raymond worked for Norton Pike later known as Saint-Gobain, for approximately 30 years. When they closed their doors in 2007, he worked for various other local manufacturers in the Littleton area.
He lived his life much like how departed; he wrote his own rules, lived simply, and paved his own way even when the road ahead got rough. Raymond better known as Ray, could be considered as an odd concoction of someone who lived a full 64 years here on this earth while also having strong perception of letting you know that no one touched the remote, especially if there was a game on the television. Furthermore, he never met a ball game that he did not like, whether it was baseball, football, basketball, or golf. Being an avid Yankees Fan, he was not afraid to display his love for his team even though he lived his years in Boston Red Sox territory. Ray was a champion whiffle ball coach who had a great love for music, playing league softball and a shotty game of poker with his father and brothers. He handled losing most of his poker winnings to his daughters and niece far better than the Yankees failed attempt at baseball. Family was always very important to him; Sundays were often spent having family gatherings, cookouts, a game of lawn darts, shooting some hoops, or simply spending time goofing around with his grandkids.
Surviving family members include his 4 daughters, Tammy (Richard) Knapp of Lisbon; Lucinda (Terry) Wipf of Newport News, Virginia; Kristy Lord-Nelson of Littleton, and Sarah Lord of Lisbon. His 2 brothers, Leo (Alice) Peltier of Bristol, Connecticut and Michael (Anna) Peltier of Dalton. He also leaves behind 1 very special niece, Gail (Mark) Roux of East Hartford, Connecticut; 10 beautiful grandchildren: Norman, Jordyn, Tameka, Jasmine, Alyssa, Savanna, Damon, Zoey, Justice and Jasiah; 1 great grandchild, Gabby (scheduled to make her grand entrance in December) and two wonderful great-nieces, Kristen and Andrea.
Ray was predeceased by both his parents.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the William Dexter Cemetery in Sheffield. The family asks that anyone who attends please follow the state guidelines regarding Covid-19 and bring a mask to wear when social distancing is not possible. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
“Love is the most important thing in the world, but baseball is pretty good, too.” - Yogi Berra
