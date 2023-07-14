Raymond R. Clark Jr. Obituary

Raymond R. Clark Jr., of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Monday, July 10, 2023 at the Jack Byrne Center in Hanover, N.H. He was a member and past Master of Benton Lodge 88 F.& A. M.
Ray was friend, father figure, mentor, advisor and storyteller extraordinaire to many people. He and his wife supplied the pumpkins for many a Halloween celebration. Ray was a seeker of knowledge and spent his life listening to the people who came into his world and collecting their stories. He even had the opportunity to have conversations with Albert Einstein in his youth. He held a wealth of knowledge regarding a broad range of subjects. Ray was larger than life and could always be found with a cigar, a smile and some advice or a story of his own to guide you on your way.
Born Nov. 21, 1937, to Raymond R. Clark Sr. and Hazel L. Lewis, Ray was raised in Essex, Conn. He graduated from Valley Regional High School in 1957 and went on to earn a degree from the UCONN school of Agriculture. In 1963, he married Jacqueline M. Foran of Stratford, Conn. and moved to Ivoryton to raise his family.
Ray was raised in the heating business and followed that trade most of his life. His creative thinking process and engineering skills allowed him to design boilers and wood heating systems for companies including HS Tarm, Hartford Steam Boiler and New England Boiler. He developed many things beyond the heating business including a Hazardous Waste disposal plant, crematoriums, grain dryers, milk & ice cream plants, a brewery and the list could go on forever. For many years Ray has served as a consultant for the National Board and numerous other boiler and insurance companies regarding boiler and heating issues. Someone once said, “I don’t care what the book says! If Ray says the book is wrong, then the book is wrong.”
Ray was truly a Jack-of-all-trades. He held licenses in several states as a steamfitter, blaster, electrician, plumber, welder and was licensed to design and repair industrial and residential heating systems. He spent time as a fireman, town constable, inventor, advisor to the Chairman of the Board for Standard Oil…he even passed the Connecticut Bar exam.
Ray’s favorite occupation was always as a farmer. He always kept cows and farmed but was able to fully realize that dream when he moved to Lyndonville in 1982. He loved his cows and he loved to bring in hay. You could pretty much tell the weather for the week when Ray got his mower out.
Ray volunteered for many years as a director for the Caledonia County Fair Association and had many fond memories from the years when he ran the antique tractor pull and was involved in the cattle show.
For several decades Ray served passionately as a director and in other capacities for the American Milking Devon Association working with people across the country to reestablish the breed. He was highlighted in several documentaries and articles in major newspapers on the subject. He also worked closely with Colonial Williamsburg and Plymouth Plantation living history museums on their breeding programs and shared advice on other parts of their program.
Ray was predeceased by his parents, his beloved wife Jacqui, his youngest brother, Paul and his brother-in-law, Robert Heath. He is survived by his daughters Colleen (Dan) Savoie of Wheelock and Michelle Clark of Lyndonville. He is also survived by three grandchildren Nicole (Paul) St. Jean, Rachael Savoie and Wyatt Clark; two great-grandchildren Daniel and Waylon St. Jean. He also leaves his siblings; Faye Heath of Lyndonville, Donald (Pamela) Clark of Harrisburg, Pa., and Patricia (Dennis) Therrien of St. Johnsbury, and many nieces and nephews.
Please bring a story about Ray and join us for a celebration of his life at the Lyndonville VFW on Hill Street, Saturday, Aug. 5 from 1-4 p.m.
