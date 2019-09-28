Raymond (Ray) Frey - Obituary

Raymond (Ray) Frey, age 92, died in his home on the evening of Sept. 26, 2019.
Ray was born Sept. 14, 1927, in Lyndhurst, N.J. After graduating from high school in 1945, Ray enlisted in the Navy during World War II and served in the Pacific. Following his service he was a successful student athlete at Fairleigh Dickinson University, graduating in 1952. He then worked in Boston until accepting a position at St. Johnsbury Academy in 1957 as the Art and Mechanical Drawing Teacher and Track and Field Coach. Over his career as the Track and Field Coach, he led his teams to win 21 State Championships. He was named the 1968 Vermont Coach of the Year, and named to the Vermont Principals’ Association Hall of Fame in 2008. In 2010, in recognition of dedicated service to St. Johnsbury Academy as a teacher, coach, athletic director, assistant headmaster, and friend, the track was named in honor of Coach Frey. In 2018, he was inducted into the Vermont State Sports Hall of Fame. Along with his numerous athletic accomplishments he was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren’s academic accomplishments.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Walter and Richard. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Caroline; children, Craig (Margaret) and Scott (Cathy); grandchildren, Nicole (Matthew), Alex, and Peter.
A Celebration of Life and reception will be held at 11 o’clock in the morning on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Old South Church next to St. Johnsbury Academy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be sent to St. Johnsbury Academy “In Memory of Coach Frey.” The family will direct the funds to support student athletes to honor Ray’s legacy.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
