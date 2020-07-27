Raymond Robert Gervais, 59, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his residence.
Ray was a late Christmas present, born on December 27, 1960, in St. Albans, Vt., to Robert Gervais and Lucille Badger. He graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1979. In his younger years, Ray was interested in NASA space missions and could tell you everything about each one. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, and sports, especially Boston Red Sox baseball. Ray competed in Special Olympics accompanied by his sister, Lori, coming home with both gold and silver medals in bowling.
Survivors include his sister: Tina Hamel and husband, Jeremy, of St. Johnsbury; his brother: Paul Gervais and wife, April, of East Burke, Vt.; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents: Robert and Lucille; and his sister: Lori Gervais.
A Celebration of Ray’s Life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, 1:30 p.m., at 698 North Danville Road in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
