Raymond W. Nelson Sr. Obituary

Raymond W. Nelson, Sr., of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on May 19, 2021. He was born in Woodsville, N.H. on Oct. 5, 1936 to Paul and Elinor (Bates) Nelson of Barnet Center, Vt. Raymond graduated from Peacham Academy and from the University of Maine at Orono. He joined the US Army and served in Vietnam. In the early 70s he bought the family farm in Barnet Center and farmed until 1981. He then moved to San Antonio, Texas and started the R & D Harley Davidson Motorcycle Dealership.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Ann Furlow Nelson; his daughter, Vronda (Kirk) Zumwalt of Nevada; his son, Raymond (Sherry) Nelson, Jr of Kentucky.; and two step-sons, Stanley Furlow of Texas and Allen Furlow of Washington. He also leaves a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Diane Nelson of Barnet Center, Vt., and a sister and brother-in-law, Laurie and Robert Cain of Morgan, Vt. as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Raymond’s life will be held at Emerald Oaks Retirement Resort in San Antonio, Texas and will be followed by an ice cream social in honor of Raymond’s life-long love of ice cream.
