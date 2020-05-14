Rebecca Alberta “Becky” Mitchell, 70, formerly of Woodsville, N.H., died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Atkinson Retirement Home in Newbury, Vt.
She was born in Derry, N.H., Feb. 25, 1950, the daughter of Theodore W. and Alice (Michael) Shiner, Sr. Becky graduated from high school and attended Keene State College. She married Glenn C. Mitchell on Sept. 18, 1971 and they lived on the Piscataqua River enjoying water sports. Rebecca and Glenn both worked at Foster Beef in Manchester. They decided to move to Woodsville in the late 1970s to work with Glenn’s dad, Chalon, and bought the family business around 1984. Becky served as bookkeeper for the mobile home park. Glenn and Becky sold their business in 2011 and moved to Lake Mary, Fla., where she enjoyed retired life with Glenn. They also spent time at River Meadow Campground in North Haverhill. She loved traveling with Glenn on their motorcycle.
Over the years, Becky attended the Catholic churches in the communities where she resided, the North Haverhill United Methodist Church, and most recently, the Monroe Community Church. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Glenn C. Mitchell on Oct. 8, 2017; her father, Theodore W. Shiner, Sr. on Dec. 15, 1997; her mother, Alice Shiner on Aug. 25, 2006; and a brother, Theodore W. Shiner, Jr.
Survivors include a son, Chad C. Mitchell and wife Beth of Woodsville, N.H.; two grandsons, Jared Mitchell and Joseph Mitchell; a sister, Bette Ann Beatty and husband William of Concord, N.H.; Glenn’s family; along with several nieces, nephews; and cousins.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Swiftwater Road, Woodsville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Atkinson Home for the Retired, 4717 Main St. South, Newbury, VT 05051.
For more information or to offer an online message of condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
