Rebecca “Becca” Lynn Ball Obituary

July 11, 2005 - April 4, 2023
Rebecca “Becca” Lynn Ball, aged 17, passed away doing what she enjoyed which was hiking and exploring. Rebecca-Lynn was born in Middlebury, Vermont to Daniel Frank Ball of Middlebury, Vt. as his only child and Jeanne Fair of Nora Springs, Iowa.
Rebecca-Lynn attenaded the Middlebury Union High School (MUHS) as a Senior and was to graduate this June. Rebecca-Lynn attended many after school programs and was a part of the Year Book Club. She was a working participant of the trail grooming in the local area.
Rebecca was an energetic girl with delightful and joyful spontaneous outbursts. She was artistic and enjoyed arts & crafts interjecting some really great ideas. She also loved putting puzzles together as a soothing activity. Rebecca had a unique way of wiggling her way into all our hearts. She will be sorely missed by the many people she touched in her short lifetime.
She was predeceased by her Uncle Paul Snay of Texas.
She is survived by her Father Daniel F. Ball of Middlebury, Vt., Paternal Grandparents Buddy & Gail Ball of Lunenburg, Vt., her Aunt Candace Ball and Cousin Evan Lindemann of Whitefield, N.H., her Uncle Jason C. Ball, Sr of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and cousins Jennifer Ball-Marcy, Jason C. Ball, Jr., Elizabeth Ball, Dakota Jewett and families. Grand Uncle Alan & Jolene Ball of Highgate Center, Vt. and family, Grand Uncle James & Joan Ball of Gilman, Vt. and family, and Grand Aunt Anna-Marie Charlebois of St. Augustine, Fla. and family. Grand Uncle William & Denise Dexter of Pittsford, Vt. and family.
She is also survived by_ her Mother Jeanne Fair or Nora Springs, Iowa, Paternal biological Grandmother Joyce Snay of Williston, Vt. and her Aunt Amber Snay of Barre, Vt. Also, her half-Brother Brandon Thorpe and her half-sister Jasmine Thorpe.
Daniel Ball and the entire Ball family would like to deeply express our gratitude to the Middlebury Police, Vermont State Police and the Search & Rescue Teams who worked tirelessly for several days. Also, a big thank you to the friends and citizens of the community of Middlebury who also provided a search of the community on their own.
The Sanderson Funeral Services of 117 South Main St., Middlebury, Vt. are handling the arrangements.
There are two funeral services scheduled with one for the community to be held in the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on 3 Main St., Middlebury, Vt. on Sunday April 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. The second funeral service will be held exclusively for the Ball Family and close friends on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10 a.m. also at St. Stephen’s Church.
