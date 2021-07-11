Regan Noyes Obituary

On June 29, 2021, Regan Leigh Noyes departed this world and journeyed to her heavenly one and the arms of Jesus. Regan was at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia awaiting an organ transplant which did not become available in time.
Born July 7, 1994, to Susan Stuart Noyes and Danny G. Noyes of Concord, Vermont.
Regan attended The Good Shepherd Catholic School and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy. She was a nurturer by nature and loved little people and old people along with all creatures with four legs and a tail. She devoted much of her life to caring for them as a nanny, coach, and caregiver.
She was a passionate gardener who found having her hands in the soil healing and therapeutic. The flower beds and sunroom of her home in Williston that she shared with her life partner and best friend, Ryan Dustin, was lovely and flourished in her care. Her gardening buddy, housemate, and big brother she never had, Dennis (DJ) Prevost shared her passion for growing flowers and vegetables. Regan was also a skilled cook who got great joy preparing healthy meals for family and friends.
Regan was a competitive figure skater who was a thing of beauty on the ice. Her legacy is the many, many young people she taught to skate and shared her love of the sport with through skating programs in Lyndonville and Jay Peak. For over a decade she was a member of and coach with the Northeast Kingdom Skating Club. She received as much joy watching her students excel as she did skating for herself. Regan had special relationships with skaters, coaches and students of the NKSC that lasted throughout her adult life.
Regan leaned heavily on her Christian faith which carried her through many heartaches. She knew God was not through writing the story of her life and said it was a struggle not to wrestle him for the pen. As a little girl she commented that once she got to Heaven, she would say hi to Jesus then ask him where to find her sister Shelby.
We are sure she was warmly embraced not only by Shelby but by several other loved ones who predeceased her including her father Danny, grandparents, Mildred and Henry Stuart, Paul and Gloria Noyes, cousin Tony Noyes, and Aunt Betty Noyes. Undoubtedly she was also greeted by “Bear Dog: her devoted pup who recently passed and was missed terribly. It was the passing of her father, Danny, and her sister, Shelby whom she loved deeply that broke her heart which never completely mended. Their Heavenly reunion was surely spectacular.
Regan is greatly missed by her mother, Susan (David Tiedgen), aunt Cynthia Stuart (Bill Humphrey) uncles, Douglas Noyes (Karen), Steve Noyes (Gina), Dennis Noyes (Michelle) and Tom Noyes, cousins Caleb, Evan, Kattie, Aaron, Denelle, Heidi, Jennifer and Lisa.
She is also being missed by Ryan Dustin the man she planned to spend the rest of her life with and considered to be her soul mate. Other members of the Dustin family who warmly embraced and loved Regan are Ryan’s parents, Mike and Julie Dustin, his sister, Aleha Racenet and her husband Matt and “Grammy” June Gendron. Matt and Aleha’s boys Dustin, Jaxon and Griffin loved their Auntie Regan very much and they had a very special place in her heart.
There are others who have loved and supported Regan through good days and bad that truly made a difference in her life; Rob and Debbie Lawson, their daughter “adventure buddy” Ashley Cookson, Bob and Sonia Peters, their daughter “little sister” Michaela, Krista Boulanger Laramee who was her coach, mentor and “big sister” along with Nina Boulanger, Renee Young, and Jaye Young and all the “Younguns” who were encouragers and supporters every step of the way. So many others who were touched by Regan’s kind heart, beautiful smile, lively spirit and contagious laugh that occasionally resulted in a snort or two left heartfelt messages on her Facebook wall. We wish she had understood the huge impact she had during her short time with us.
Unbeknownst to her, Regan left an impact on everyone she met. Her legacy will always be to love without hesitation, to leave others better than they were when you met them, to be genuine and real, to extend kindness and forgiveness and to do it all with a smile that warms the heart of everyone God places in your path.
Like her sister before her, Regan’s organs and tissues were donated to improve the quality of life of others. In Heaven her heart, body, mind and soul are fully healed and there will be no more tears or sorrow and never the feeling of being “left behind.”
Shakespeare said …”and though she be little she is fierce.” How well he described our Miss Regan.
Donations in Regan’s memory may be made to The Good Shepherd Catholic School, 121 Maple St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819. A GoFundMe account https://gofund.me/3b20cf1f (Regan Noyes Memorial Fund) has also been established for this purpose.
Regan will be laid to rest at the Grove Cemetery in East St. Johnsbury, Vermont at the convenience of the family.
