Reginald C. Kelley - Obituary

Reginald C. Kelley passed away suddenly at his home in Waterford, Vt. on March 10, 2020, three days before his 90th birthday. He was born in Whitefield, N.H., the son of Norman and Myrtle (Placey) Kelley. He was proud of the time he served in the U.S. Army. It was 20 years and 9 days, served from 1955-1975. Reg enjoyed doing flea markets and meeting all the people. He enjoyed working around his home and taking care of all his outside cats. He enjoyed telling his stories about being in the service. Reg enjoyed giving his great-grandsons loads of candy. The boys really enjoyed this; he kept a huge candy jar next to his chair for them. He was predeceased by his parents Norman Kelly and Myrtle (Placey) Kelly. His siblings Richard Kelly, Mr. and Mrs. George McBey, Pucky, Mike, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas McBey, Vera Bartlett, Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Kimball. Also, by his brother-in-law Linwood St. Laurent, sister-in-law Teresa Daudelin, brother-in-law Ernest Naylor Jr. Also, by his first wife Erna Kelley.
He is survived by his wife of almost 32 years Mona Kelley of Waterford, Vt., his daughter Myrtle Kelley (Mike) of East Concord, Vt., his two stepchildren Chris Sargent of St. Johnsbury, Vt, Shari Sargent (Troy) of Lyndonville, Vt. His grandchildren Kristiana Sargent (Lance) of East Concord, Vt., Brittany Smith (Brian) of St. Johnsbury, Vt., Kaytlynn Sargent of St. Johnsbury, Vt., Donnovin Sargent of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and Cameron Hough of Waterbury, Vt. His two very special great grandsons Oakley Truhart of East Concord, Vt. - “I love you Grandpa” and Kingston Perry of St. Johnsbury, Vt.- “Grandpas little watermelon”. He is survived by his siblings Hilda St. Laurent of Lisbon, N.H., Floyd Kelly (Caren) of Lunenburg, Vt,. His brother-in-law Cecil Bartlett of North Stratford N.H., his sister-in-law Lisa Naylor of Chester, Vt. and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Reg leaves behind his good friend Dave Leavitt and his wife Cheryl of Littleton. N.H.
REST IN PEACE, REG, FATHER, GRANDPA, GREAT GRANDPA. ALWAYS MISS AND NEVER FORGOTTEN!
A service will take place later in the spring. The Ross Funeral Home, Littleton Chapel has been entrusted with these services. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
