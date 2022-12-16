Reginald Earle Joslin Obituary

Reginald Earle Joslin, 74, of East Concord, Vt. passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 15, 2022.
Reginald was born on April 5, 1948 in Concord, Vt. to Earle E. Joslin and Doris (Morrill) Joslin. He grew up in East Concord, Vt. and graduated from Concord High School, Class of 1967. Reginald married Kathleen Cote on July 12,1969, and they raised their family in East Concord, Vt.
Reginald served in the US Army for three years (1968-1971) as a member of Signal Corp. Following the Army, he was employed for Asplundh, Gilman Paper Mill, New England Phone Company before starting his career at the United States Postal Service in St Johnsbury, Vt., where he made many lifetime friends. He was loved by many along his mail route especially his four-legged friends awaiting their treat each day.
Reginald was an avid softball player, bowler, golfer, and outdoors man. He loved to be in the woods cutting his next year’s firewood or as an avid hunter tracking the elusive buck.
Reginald’s grandchildren were the lights of his life. He was there by their side for many lifetime events- games, graduation, to their first deer.
Reginald is survived by his wife of 53 years Kathleen (Cote) Joslin; daughters Lisa Dufour-Valley and husband Will of St Johnsbury, Vt. and Kelly Wilkins and husband Jeff of North Concord; grandchildren Gavin, Damien, Dawson, and Hayden.
Reginald was predeceased by his parents, in-laws (Herve & Bernadine Cote), brother (Harold Hartshorn), sister in- law (Ellen Hartshorn), nephews (Greg & Lendall Hartshorn), and son-in-law Roland (Tiger) Dufour Jr.
At Reginald’s request there will be no services. There will be a private spring burial and a possible close family and friends gathering at a later date. Enjoy the outdoors as he did.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Johnsbury Baseball/Softball, PO Box 421 St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 in his memory. Reginald spent many years on the diamond and enjoyed watching his children & grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.