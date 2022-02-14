Reginald Floyd LaBounty Obituary

On Feb. 11, 2022 Reginald Floyd LaBounty Jr, 81, entered the presence of his savior after a brief battle with cancer. When Reg was a child, he heard the message that Jesus Christ had died on a cross to pay the penalty of sin for everyone who would believe upon him. He believed this good news and lived his life for his savior. Reg was born on May 4, 1940 in Glover, Vt. to the late Reginald Sr. and Alice (Sargent) LaBounty.
At the age of 4 his parents moved to the farm in Coventry, where after high school Reg took over the family farm and farmed for many years. He really enjoyed farming and being outside. He later went on to work for the town of Coventry for a few years doing road work. He finally settled in Canaan, Vt. where he lived for over 35 years. He continued doing farm work, working until three weeks before his death.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 40 years Cheryl (Brown) LaBounty, his children Deborah and Robert Durgin of Morgan, Vt.T, Sharon Payne of Springfield, Vt., David and Lisa LaBounty of Holland, Vt., Michael and Michelle LaBounty of Sutton, Vt., Betsey and Pierre Pion of Richmond, Vt., Jeff and Kathryn Broe of Lancaster, Vt. and Mary and Paul Skidgel of St. Albans, Vt., 17 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, sisters Alice and Bob Steel of Woodsville, N.H., Beverly and John Kilby of Derby, Vt., Rachel and Bill Leithead of Newport Center, Vt. and Shirley Fortin of Newport, Vt. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Reg was predeceased by his parents and his son Roger K. LaBounty.
A special thank you to UVM Medical Center, Miller 5, nurses and doctors who did a great job making Reg comfortable in his last days.
Cy Nelson who Reg worked for the last few years and also his church family at Hope Baptist Church. Reg had a great love for the Lord Jesus.
Calling hours will be held from 1 p.m. until the hour of the funeral at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, Vt., with Pastor Paul Levang officiating. If friends desire memorial contributions in Reg’s name may be made to the Hope Baptist Church, P.O. Box 218, West Stewartstown, NH 03597. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
