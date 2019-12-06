Reginald Hunt - Obituary

Reginald Wayne Hunt, 82, of Monroe, N.H., died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, unexpectedly at his home.
He was born in Monroe, May 2, 1937, the son of Reginald R. and Mabel (Dyke) Hunt. Reggie graduated from McIndoe Falls Academy Class of 1955, and on July 8, 1960 he entered the US Army and served until being transferred to the Army Reserves in July 1962. He served in the National Guard for seven years. He served as a Boy Scout leader for 14 years and during that period had five scouts attain their Eagle Scout badge.
He was an active member of Ross-Wood Post # 20 American Legion of Woodsville since 1972, and for three years served as Department of NH Vice Commander. For 44 years Reggie was employed at the former Adams Paper Company in Wells River, Vt. and later went to work for more than 10 years at Shaw’s Supermarket in Woodsville.
He married the former Margaret M. Burns on Sept. 3, 1977, and she predeceased him earlier this year on Feb. 28, 2019.
Survivors include three sisters, Mona Winn and husband Gerald of Littleton, Bevelyn “Benny” Irwin and husband Charles of Bath and Muriel “Jean” Larrivee of Littleton, along with several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his step-children, Debra Bragg-Caron of Cape Canaveral, Fla., Shelby Aubert of Florida, and Donald Bragg and wife Maureen of Monroe, along with eight step grandchildren and seventeen step-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister Marjorie Vielleux, sister Lillian Thompson, brother Floyd Hunt and brother Melvin Hunt.
There will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Monroe Village Cemetery, Plains Road, Monroe, on the year anniversary of burying his wife Margaret. Father William J. Watts will officiate.
For more information or to sign an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
