Reginald “Joe” Cramer Jr. - Obituary

Reginald “Joe” Cramer, Jr., 92, of Fairlee, Vermont, passed away at his home on Dec. 19, 2020, surrounded by his family. Joe was born to parents Reginald Cramer, Sr. and Edna Welch Cramer on July 17, 1928, in Newport, Vermont. He graduated from Orford High School in Orford, New Hampshire. Joe was a partner in his father’s oil business, Fairlee Oil Service/R.H. Cramer and Son. He later went to work for Agway Energy as an oil burner service technician and then Dartmouth College. After he retired from Dartmouth, Joe worked with his friend, Joe Sampson, as an assistant caretaker for a local family estate.
Joe married Jane DeGoosh, the love of his life, in 1950. They were married for 64 years when Jane passed away. He is survived by daughter Rebecca Cramer Wing, son Reginald Cramer, III and his wife Amy, son Timothy Cramer and his wife Ellen, and daughter Donna Cramer and her husband John, as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joe was predeceased by his wife Jane, son-in-law Russell Wing, and parents Reginald Sr. and Edna.
Joe was a member of the Masonic Charity Lodge #43 in Bradford, Vermont where he received his 70-year pin as a Mason in October of 2020. He loved going to camp, hunting, and fishing. Joe was a member of the Vermont Big Game Trophy Club, official keepers of the trophy records for all Vermont big game with the mission to protect, preserve and promote Vermont’s hunting heritage, for his own trophy buck that qualified him into the “200 pound Buck Club” (for buck 200 pounds and over).
Joe was a whistler with a light and happy heart. When exclaiming over something he would say “Well, Judas Priest!” His other most favorite sayings were “Whoa Dinah” when someone was stopping, and “Well, Gol’ Darnit” when something didn’t go quite right. He will be remembered as the “Best Husband, Dad, Grampa, Gramps and Friend Ever.” The kindest man, in his company everyone felt special, cherished and loved, especially his family. They knew to their very core that he loved them unconditionally. When asked what was most important to him in life he said “my family and camp.” He had a magnetic personality with a lightness of being and a generosity of spirit who made us believe in the possibilities.
Joe will be forever missed, forever loved, and forever in the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of him touching their lives.
The family would like to especially thank Arlene Gonthier and Bayada Hospice of Norwich, Vermont (with special thanks to Carmen, Kendall and Tanner), for the wonderful care, support and love given to Joe and his family. Their care allowed him to remain at home with his family and allowed friends to visit him which was exactly what he wanted.
A celebration of Joe’s life will be held for family and friends in the summer of 2021.
