Reginald L. Shatney - Obituary

Reginald L. Shatney, age 83, of Passumpsic Street in Lyndonville, Vt., passed away quietly at his home with family at his side on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Reg was born in Craftsbury, Vt., on Feb. 9, 1937, son to the late Frank and Hazel (Berry) Shatney. He lived in several locations throughout Vermont during his childhood before settling in St. Johnsbury and later the Lyndonville area. He attended many schools graduating from the St. Johnsbury Trade School in the Class of 1958. Reg worked on area farms while growing up. After graduation he worked for the Canadian Pacific Railroad before becoming employed with Lyndonville Hardware for 31 years where he was a Jack of All Trades before taking an early retirement due to health reasons.
Reg met Claire Goyette, marrying her in 1967. Reg was always a loving husband, father to six children, stepfather, grand, great and great-great grandfather. He has always been Claire’s Angel without wings. He enjoyed camping at Shadow Lake in Glover, fishing, bowling and above all dancing with Claire.
He has brothers and sisters, both past and present, nieces and nephews, in-laws and outlaws, all respected and loved him as he loved them.
By his request there will be no visiting hours.
There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering at the Tom Breslin Center from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
From Claire, “I will never, ever say Goodbye to my love, because one day I will say, Hello.”
Condolence may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
