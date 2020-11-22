Rejeanne P. Bennett - Obituary

Rejeanne P. Bennett, 90, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Rejeanne was a New Year’s baby of 1930. She was born in St. Johnsbury to David and Bertha (Rompre) Prevost. Rejeanne graduated from Mt. St. Joseph School and went to work for a brief time. On June 4, 1951, she married Robert Edmund Bennett and shared 53 years with him until his death in 2004.
Content as a homebody, Rejeanne stayed at home to raise her children and take care of her home. She loved being with her family and enjoyed working in her flower garden. She liked to take photos of the family, her flowers, and her gardens. Over the years, she built up a collection of dolls and Hummels. She was also an avid reader and a lover of cats. Rejeanne was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and enjoyed singing in the choir for a number of years.
Survivors include her son: Stephen Bennett and wife, Zanna, of St. Johnsbury; her daughter: Linda Stokes of South Burlington; 9 grandchildren: Matthew, Jocelyn, Ryan, Andrew, Christine, Christopher, Nicole, Robert, and Lauren; and 12 great-grandchildren: Madison, Jameson, Breccan, Griffin, Matthew, Cash, twins Lincoln and Lyanna, Chase, Luca, Leah and Abby.
She was predeceased by her husband: Robert Bennett; her son: Michael Bennett; and her 3 siblings: Jules, Maurice, and Jeanine.
Due to the latest covid restrictions, services will be private. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery and also private.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.