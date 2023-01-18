Rena E. Percy Obituary

Rena E. Percy, age 91, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., died at the Pines Nursing Home, in Lyndonville, Vt., Jan. 14, 2023.
Rena was born in Newark, Vt., on May 8, 1931, daughter to the late Oliver and Abigail (Daignault) Begin. She was raised and educated in Newark and made the four-mile walk to and from school growing up. She married Milton Percy in 1948 and shared almost 70 years at the time of his passing on January 9, 2018. They lived in a few different places over the years but the majority of time was in Barnet, Lyndon Corner and then in St. Johnsbury the past 35 years. Rena helped care for both sets of parents. Rena’s working career had her at a great variety of places including Brickett’s Diner, W.S. Tilton Company, Shop-n-Save in St. Johnsbury, Maple Grove where she was tour guide and later the purchasing agent, the Barnet General Store, Bagel Depot in St. Johnsbury, and the Grafton County Courthouse. It was after she turned 50 that Rena got her GED and took some college courses.
Rena enjoyed playing cards, puzzles, dancing and going to the grandkids’ events. She was a member of the Emblem Club, went to jams sessions and bluegrass jamborees. Camping trips to Harvey’s Lake was a common occurrence as were lots of lunches at Tim’s Deli.
She is survived by sons: Kevin Percy of Concord, Vt., Dale Percy of St. Johnsbury; Tim Percy and Susie LeBel of Lyndonville; and Gayten Verge of North Troy; daughter-in-law: Donna Percy Richardson and husband, Bruce Richardson, of Lyndonville; four grandchildren: Michael Percy (Suzie), Anikan Percy, David Stevenson, Jr., Tammy Mello, great-grandchildren: Lauren Percy (David Murtha) and Christopher Percy (Abby Slezak) and several others.
She was predeceased also by her son: Allen Percy; her daughter: Marilyn Stevenson; her daughter-in-law: Alice Davis, and her five siblings: Leon Begin, Lena Beaulieu, Anna Tardie, Elizabeth Morrill and Ludger Begin.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with services to commence at 1 p.m. John Sleep will officiate. Burial will be planned for 1 p.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Howland Cemetery in Burke Hollow.
Memorial donations may be made in Rena’s name to the Kingdom Animal Shelter, 1161 Portland St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
