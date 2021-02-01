Rena’s long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease came to an end on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Even on her darkest days she still shared her love and humor with her family. Words cannot describe the level she will be missed by her husband Bobby, son Aaron Carr and wife Chrissy of St. Johnsbury, who were very special to her and who helped Bobby immensely to care for her.
Survivors include her granddaughters Emma and Jillian Carr whom she cherished, Jeremy Eastman and his family of Florida, Lisa Patridge and her family of West Burke, sisters Laurie Maple (Tim) of West Charleston, Lisa Berry (John) of West Burke, a brother Harold Tardif Jr. (Jackie) of Mt. Pleasant Mills, Pa. Many nieces and nephews and numerous relatives and friends in Vt., Me. and Ct. She was predeceased by her parents Harold and Martha Tardif of West Burke.
There will be no calling hours. Rena’s family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Dobbertin, Dr. Ready and all the nursing and support staff at NVRH for the excellent care she received. For those who wish to honor Rena, donations can be sent to Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 in Rena’s memory.
