Rena Gail Nunn - Obituary

On Feb. 22, 2021, Rena Gail Nunn of Lyndonville, Vermont passed away at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Rupert and Mildred Wood welcomed Rena to the world on Jan. 14, 1947, in Lunenburg, Vt. Rena was number five out of seven children. She had three brothers and three sisters.
Rena had three children, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Rena was kind and compassionate. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family. In her lifetime she worked a variety of jobs, but her true calling was being a loving mother and wife. She was supportive and loving, and extremely proud of her children and grandchildren.
Some of her favorite things included gardening, crocheting, and she loved to fish too. She had quite the green thumb. She was always up for a good game of rummy or Yahtzee and always knew how to put a smile on your face. Rena also loved to shop, so much so that the moment she walked into the store she forgot what she was actually there for. Sometimes making multiple trips before getting what she really needed. She always knew how to make her family laugh.
On Sept. 1, 1984, Rena married the love of her life, James Nunn. They spent many happy years together at their residence in Waterford, Vt. before moving to Lyndonville. James was Rena’s light at the end of the tunnel.
Rena had a passion for animals and had her fair share of fur babies in her lifetime, dogs, cats, and birds. She leaves behind her cat Brat whom she loved very much. Brat didn’t like anyone except for Rena so the bond they shared was very special and Brat is already missing her. She touched the lives of anyone who had the honor of knowing her. She was the type of woman who would give you the clothes off her back even if that meant she would freeze. Rena’s last moments were spent in a room full of people who loved her dearly. Her sudden death was a shock to her family and she is going to be deeply missed. Her family’s lives are forever changed. She was always giving to her children and grandchildren, there weren’t many times they visited her and left her house empty-handed. Even after being reassured they were alright, she insisted. She made sure they were always taken care of.
Rena is survived by her husband, James “Jim” Nunn of Lyndonville; her sisters Janice Jackson of Lyndonville and Lorna Persons of St.Johnsbury; her children and children in-laws, Teddy Merchant and Patti Taylor of St.Johnsbury, Julie Guertin and James Marcy of Lyndonville, and Penny Merchant and Robin Williams of Lunenburg; her grandchildren, Amanda Merchant, Eric Marcy, Kayla Merchant, and Jeremy Marcy as well as her great-grandchildren, Faith Marcy, Melaura Marcy, Killian Pouliot, Wilder Pouliot, and Stella McMullen; her aunt, Shirley of St. Johnsbury. She is also survived by her in-laws, Lois and Welston Burham of Marshfield, Melvin and Linda Nunn of Groton, Juanita Nunn of Calis, Evelyn Larcomb of West Danville, and Theodore “Hank” Nunn.
Rena is predeceased by her parents, Mildred and Rupert Wood; her brothers, Dean Wood, Bruce Wood, and Brent Wood; her sister, Darlene Douse; her great-granddaughter, Kaylynn Merchant.
Due to Covid regulation, a service for Rena will not be held at this time. As soon as regulations are lifted a service will be held to honor her.
Condolences can be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com. Donations to help the family with funeral costs can be made through this obituary on the website, mailed to Guibord Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1076, Lyndonville, VT 05851, or hand-delivered to either Guibord-Pearsons or Sayles Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.