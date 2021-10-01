Rena M. Estes Obituary

Rena M. Estes, 82, passed away Sunday, Sept 19, 2021 at Littleton Regional Hospital after suffering a stroke. She had been battling kidney disease for the last 13 years.
Rena was a wonderful, loving, caring mother, wife and friend. The most important thing in her life was family and friends. She also enjoyed her 18 years of service at Grafton County Corrections. She would often speak of the great friendships she had with her co-workers. She will be greatly missed.
There will be no services, at her request.
