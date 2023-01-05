Rena R. (Ayers) Packer Obituary

Rena R. (Ayers) Packer of East Lyndon, Vt., passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
She was born to Everett and Gertrude (Pulk) Ayers on Aug. 1, 1947, in Eastport, Maine. Rena grew up in Pembrooke, Maine and went to high school there before moving to Bristol, Conn. She met Glenn Packer in Terryville, Conn., and they were married in June of 1989, shortly after moving to Vermont.
After moving north, Rena spent time working at Lyndon Institute and Northeast Tool.
Rena was a quiet person who kept to herself, but she was straightforward and wasn’t afraid to say it how it was, then move on. She enjoyed gardening and shopping. She and Glenn camped together every summer for over 20 years. Her favorite pastime was sitting around the campfire with a cup of coffee, closely followed by feeding ducks at the lake.
In addition to her predeceased parents, Rena was predeceased by her sisters, Shirley McPhail and Mary Dudley; and her brothers, Johnny Ayers and Michael Ayers.
Rena is survived by her loving husband, Glenn Packer; children, Donna Banning and husband Lewis of Bristol, Conn., Virginia Smith and husband George of Terryville, Conn., and Rodney J. Henderson and partner Christine Horvath of Willimantic, Conn.; step-children, Stacey Emmons and husband Rich of Terryville, Conn., and Glenn Packer, Jr. of Waterbury, Conn.; sister Patricia Jollotta; grandchildren, Matthew Thibodeau, Sarah, Allison, and Jack Smith, Jamie Williams, Melissa Black, and Keith and Amanda Emmons; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
The family will be holding services at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at guibordfh.com
