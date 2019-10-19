Rene J. Roy - Obituary

Rene J. Roy, 76, of Whitefield, N.H. formerly of St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away peacefully at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center on Oct. 7, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born June 29, 1943 in Magog, QC.
Upon graduating high school, Rene joined the Royal Canadian Air Force. After completing his service, Rene gained employment with the Canadian Pacific Railway Company. While there he applied for and attained his US citizenship and moved to St. Johnsbury, Vt. Shortly thereafter he graduated from Saint Michaels College with a bachelor’s degree in French and English Literature and became a teacher. Later in life Rene offered his contracting services for hire and enjoyed various projects that he completed throughout the years.
Rene had many passions in life and the biggest of all was his love for skiing. Rene became Certified by Professional Ski Instructors of America (PSIA). This was an accomplishment that he held dearly and was very proud of. He spent countless seasons on the slopes of Cannon, Burke, and most recently Stowe Mountain teaching his students along the way.
Rene is survived by his loving wife Cheryl Ridley-Roy of Whitefield, N.H., sister Hugette Roy of Montreal, QC, brother JeanMarie Roy of Sherbrooke, QC, sons Dennis Dwinell, Chris Roy, and Kris Ridley, daughters Kimberly Davis and Jennifer Beane, and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
Per Rene’s wishes, no services will be held. A celebration of life is being planned for the summer of 2020. Family and close friends will be contacted.
