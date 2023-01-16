Rene Rose Obituary

Rene Rose died Dec. 12, 2022, in a car accident in Walden, Vermont. She was 76. She is survived by her daughter Cathy and grandson Tristan. Her parents, Gertrude Kleiner and Herman Rose, predeceased her, as did her brother Steven and stepfather, Irving Weissler. The shock, loss, and sadness of Rene’s passing is felt deeply by those who knew and loved her, and she will be remembered with great love and affection.
Rene was born in Brooklyn, New York on Aug. 8, 1946. She reveled in the sunshine and warmth of August, and delighted in having a summer birthday. She was full of life and curiosity, and grew from an energetic handful of a child into an energetic, intelligent, passionately inquisitive, and unconventional woman. She studied at Brooklyn College and Syracuse University, working on her doctorate in women’s studies at a time when few people had any concept of what women’s studies were.
Rene wrestled with the pressure to lead a conventional life in New York, and made the radical and difficult decision to move to a Gurdjieffian Community in Walden, Vermont. She lived and worked — including milking cows and putting up hay — on the Community’s farm for 23 years. She sustained a number of debilitating injuries during this time, including broken ankles, knee replacements, and permanent injury to her back.
During the nearly three decades she spent working at St. Johnsbury’s community mental health center (Northeast Kingdom Human Services), Rene studied and practiced Non-Violent Communication. She learned to become an extraordinarily patient listener who encouraged clients to take the lead in improving their own wellness. She employed mindfulness-based cognitive therapy strategies to assist people in recovering from serious illnesses. In private practice, she co-facilitated Chronic Pain, Depression Relapse, and WRAP (Wellness Recovery Action Plan) support groups. Rene’s greatest asset in her counseling and recovery work was a remarkable gift for seeing people as human beings — not as broken; not as less than; just as people — struggling at times, like her, and looking for a way forward.
Rene put her seemingly boundless energy and desire to be of service to others to good use for many years, teaching undergraduate and graduate classes in Counseling, Encountering Illness, and Death and Dying at the St. Johnsbury branch of Springfield College of Human Services. She dearly loved teaching, and a number of her students became lifelong friends.
An unconventional person venturing down an unconventional path in life sometimes navigates bumps in the road, including fear and loneliness. Rene countered that by looking inward to develop self-awareness; working hard to be grateful for what she had, instead of what she had lost; and embarking on a path of spiritual direction, studying Buddhism for several years with Thich Nhat Hanh. She also reached outward, cultivating relationships in her religious community and local community. Her joyous return to Judaism brought tremendous happiness and fulfillment to her life. In 2011, she studied for a Torah speech and celebrated her Bat Mitzvah. She served as president of the Beth El Synagogue for a number of years, and was active in the Northeast Kingdom (NEK) interfaith clergy group. A tireless advocate for equitable treatment of all people, she was a stalwart supporter of the St. Johnsbury Community Hub, committed to finding creative solutions to the instability associated with rampant poverty in the NEK.
Rene’s old farm injuries and a shattered femur suffered in a fall 20 years ago left her dependent on the use of crutches for many years, and in chronic pain for the rest of her life. Determined not to end up in a wheelchair, she accepted that her only option was to keep moving. She took to the stairs instead of riding the elevator (even if that meant sitting on her tushy and going down steps one at a time), and walked the St. Johnsbury rail trail over and over. Her strength and resilience were inspiring. Her laugh was infectious. Her sense of humor was delightful, if sometimes mischievous. When a former work supervisor repeatedly failed to put in an appearance at staff meetings, Rene planned (but was persuaded otherwise) to tape the supervisor’s photo to milk cartons in the break room refrigerator, along with the caption “HAVE YOU SEEN THIS PERSON?”. Rene worked multiple jobs and had an active social life, and while she appreciated living in a clean home, she wasn’t crazy about spending her free time vacuuming; so she hired a housekeeper, but still took special delight in Erma Bombeck’s saying, “My idea of housework is to sweep the room with a glance!”. Connecting with people over good food and spirited conversations was an endless source of pleasure for her. Saturday mornings in the spring, summer, and fall, drinking coffee and engaged in lively conversation at the St. Johnsbury Farmer’s Market, were Rene’s happy hours.
In a Zoom shiva after Rene’s funeral, she was remembered by friends as brilliant, tenacious, generous to a fault, outspoken, fearless, curious, inspiring, determined, energetic, inclusive, and passionate about music, especially classical music. She was also a kind-hearted, compassionate, and complicated soul. Could she be exasperating? You bet. She was deeply human, startlingly vulnerable, gloriously imperfect, and, to paraphrase Ralph Waldo Emerson’s definition of success, wildly successful: Rene laughed often and much; won the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; found beauty in others; left the world a better place through her work with the community garden and commitment to helping others redeem their social condition; and knew that at least one life breathed easier because she lived among us.
Our dear friend is at last free from pain and the physical limitations of her body. The next time you see crackling bolts of lightning and hear great rumbles of thunder, think of Rene dancing up a real storm in heaven — singing her heart out, making things happen, and stepping on a few angels’ toes in the process.
A memorial service for Rene will be held on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the United Community Church,1325 Main St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819. An avid reader, Rene’s extensive collection of books (and her houseplants) will be offered at the memorial service for anyone to take.
The beauty of flowers is ephemeral. If you wish to make a more lasting remembrance in Rene’s honor, please consider donating to the Beth El Synagogue in St. Johnsbury; Northeast Kingdom Human Services in St. Johnsbury; and/or to Women Wage Peace (https://www.womenwagepeace.org.il/en/).
