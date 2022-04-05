Renette Ann (Eastman) Davis Obituary

Renette Ann (Eastman) Davis, 58, of Barnet, Vt., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her home with family by her side, after her courageous battle with cancer.
Renette was born on April 7, 1963, in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to Richard and Jeanette (Larocque) Eastman. She grew up in Concord, Vt. and graduated from Concord High School in 1981, where she made some special lifetime friendships. After High School, Renette married David Leach Jr. and had their two daughters. Later, she married Douglas Davis and although they later divorced, they remained friends. Before her illness, she worked as a Shop Floor Person at Mobile Medical International where she forged friendships that carried her through her battle with cancer. Renette also worked at other local businesses like Performance Powder Coating and Fairbanks Scales. She also spent many years working in the food service industry from Vermont to North Carolina, where she met many forever friends.
Renette enjoyed the ocean with recent excursions to Popham Beach with her sister Janet Lumbra and friend, Sheila Claffey during the summer of 2020 and again with her friend, Vickie Walker in 2021. She loved many things, Bon Jovi, NASCAR and German Shepherds to name a few. She loved all animals and often adopted a pet in need. She loved Christmas, especially snowmen and reindeer, and would spend most of November and December watching all the Christmas movies. Christmas 2021 featured a family shopping trip to Tilton, New Hampshire where her sisters catered to her every whim. She endured many hardships in life, but she was a fighter, she was strong and she kept going as evidenced by her courageous battle with cancer. There wasn’t a yard sale she didn’t love, she found lots of treasures over the years that she shared with friends and family. She had a great and unique sense of humor that will be missed by all.
Those surviving include her two daughters: Alicia Langley and Connor of Barnet, Vt. (granddaughter Natalie Esposito and grandsons, Elliott and Finnegan Langley, and Danielle Leach and Dominic, of Dalton, N.H.; and grandson Carter Berthiaume of Danville. She also leaves her two kitties: Nikkie and Duke; adopted son Squeek (Vinny) D’Auria and Jennifer of Wheelock, Vt. She is survived by her four sisters: Janet Lumbra and Rodney of Danville, Vt., Jaimee and Greg Blanchfield, Karey and Joel Pierce (Landon, Michael, Keiran and Isabel), Libbie Lumbra and AJ Nommick (Amara, Olivia, Hannah and Aurelia), Brandon Lumbra and Kelsey Young (Frankie June), and Hillary and Pete Blaisdell (Autumn, Nancy, and Liam); Sherry Ward of St. Johnsbury – Lisa and Steve Brown (Kendall and Jordan), Rachel Ward, and James Heroux; Stacia Bristol and Mark of Kirby, Vt., - Amanda Sargent (Griffin), and Lucas Bristol and Molly Moghari (Kellan, Emmett and Bryn); and Jennifer Eastman of Concord, Vt. (Shania Eastman and Noah Garey). She also leaves many cousins and close friends.
She was predeceased by her parents: Jeanette (Larocque) Eastman and Richard Eastman; and her son: Trevor Berthiaume.
Renette’s daughters would like to send a special thank you to all the people who were there to help and support their mom through her life but especially to those who were there throughout her illness. She had so many amazing people in her life and we will forever be thankful for all the love shared.
A Celebration of Renette’s Life will take place in Lyndonville at the Tom Breslin Center on June 4, from 2-5 p.m.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at saylesfh.com.
